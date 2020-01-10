FLORENCE -- Wayne Marshall Pipkin, 73, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.Funeral services will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan 12, 2020 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Pipkin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.