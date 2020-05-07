TIMMONSVILLE -- John Wayne "Duke" Kea, 63, passed away on May 5, 2020.A private service was held at Florence Memorial Gardens.Mr. Kea was born in Florence County, the son of the late Theo David and Mary Amerson Kea. He was a Lead Welder for Vulcraft, Inc. for 37 years.Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Sharon Dornsife Kea; two daughters, Kayla Watts and her husband Carl, who was a very special son-in-law and Crystal Marie (Crystal) Bonette; brother, James Kea; sisters, Jeanette Kea Cole-Richburg, Vickie (Scott) Thomas; his three loving grandchildren, Taylor, Kylee and Noah Poston. He has a special relationship with Allen "Bobo" Jordan that was like a son; and his Feline companion, "Moma Kitty". Wayne is preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Russell Kea.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Kea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
