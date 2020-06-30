MARION -- Wayne Carlisle Grice, 82, passed away peacefully at his home June 29, 2020. He was born March 26, 1938, in Marion, SC the son of the late Howard Carlisle and Evelyn Perritt Grice. He was a loving and devoted husband of Jimmie Leigh Grice for 50 years.Wayne worked as produce manager at the Marion A&P for 33 years and retired as assistant manager from IGA. He loved people and often entertained them with his humorous stories and jokes. When he was present, a crowd was always gathered around him to hear the latest story and enjoy his quick wit.Wayne's life was guided by his faith in God, his love for his family and farming. Produce farming was his passion, and people came from miles away to buy his delicious vegetables, especially his collards. Hunting was another favorite pastime he enjoyed with friends and family.In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by his sons, Danny C. Grice of Marion, SC, James Carroll Grice (Angie) of Marion, SC, Kevin Grice (Paige) of Pawley's Island, SC; and a daughter, Leigh Anne Cribb (Chris) of Marion, SC.He was the proud grandfather of Logan Grice, Anna Marie and Holly Grice, Madison and Nathan Grice, Carson and Noah Cribb.Wayne is survived by his loving brothers and sisters: H.M. Grice (Carol Ann), Freddie Grice (Joyce), Betty G. Wilkerson, Judy G. James (Bubba), Miriam G. Herlong (Harold), Nita G. Tolson and Kathy G. Snowden. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews as well.He was a life-long member of Shiloh United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and trustee.Services will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church, followed by burial in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the church service will be for family only. Others are invited to the graveside portion, where social distancing is encouraged. For those unable to attend, both services will be lived streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page.Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3913 W. Hwy 76, Marion, SC 29571.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Grice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
