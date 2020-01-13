DARLINGTON - Wanda "Candy" Atkinson Williamson, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15th at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home.Born April 7, 1953, Wanda was the daughter of the late Willie E. Atkinson and Rowena Andrews Atkinson. She worked as a Pharmacy Tech for CVS in Darlington and Hartsville. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Elon Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 37 years, F. Walker Williamson, Jr.; children, William "Bill" Jarrell of Spokane, WA, Carey (Jack) Hatchell of Timmonsville, Trey (Amanda) Williamson of Bishopville; a number of grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jim) Bruner of South Port, NC; brother, Scott (Kathy) Atkinson of Hartsville; a very close friend, Chrystal (John Ervin) Caston of Hartsville; sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Clyde) Lane, Judy Blackmon, Rose (Sidney) Howell, and Linda (Jimmy) Yarborough.Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Darlington County teacher charged with having sex with student
-
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty
-
Homestead, Florida, man charged with murder of airport officer, plus armed robbery
-
Reported south Florence hostage situation ends with house fire, one in custody
-
Florence One buys Fitness Forum, Forum Spa buildings
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.