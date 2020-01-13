DARLINGTON - Wanda "Candy" Atkinson Williamson, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15th at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home.Born April 7, 1953, Wanda was the daughter of the late Willie E. Atkinson and Rowena Andrews Atkinson. She worked as a Pharmacy Tech for CVS in Darlington and Hartsville. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Elon Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 37 years, F. Walker Williamson, Jr.; children, William "Bill" Jarrell of Spokane, WA, Carey (Jack) Hatchell of Timmonsville, Trey (Amanda) Williamson of Bishopville; a number of grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jim) Bruner of South Port, NC; brother, Scott (Kathy) Atkinson of Hartsville; a very close friend, Chrystal (John Ervin) Caston of Hartsville; sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Clyde) Lane, Judy Blackmon, Rose (Sidney) Howell, and Linda (Jimmy) Yarborough.Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

