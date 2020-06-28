Walter Wendell Merritt, 79, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mr. Merritt was born in Marion, SC a son of the late Walter Mace Merritt and Lena Hinds Merritt. He retired from DuPont after 32 years. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, was active in Cooks for Christ, president of the WOW Lodge #52, and a member of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Association.He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Tori Gomez; brother, Walter Merritt, and sister, Annie Mae Lewis.Surviving are his wife, Peggy M. Merritt; children, Donna (David) Bair, Angela (Rick) Gomez, Renee (Frankie) Melton, and Andy Merritt; grandchildren, Brian, Dawn, Ashley, Hunter, Heather, Taylor, Aaron, Jesse, Hailey, and Andrea, and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy (Jack) Snipes and Faye Palmer.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church Disaster Relief, 8655 Francis Marion Road, Scranton, SC 29591.The family will receive friends from 5 8 pm Monday, June 29, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hebron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Covid-19 protocol will be observed at all locations.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

