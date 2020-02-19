PAMPLICO - Funeral service for Mr. Walter Eugene Barr, Sr. will be conducted 12 Noon Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mill Branch AME Church, 1917 N. Old River Rd., Pamplico, SC. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Walter, the son of the late Eunice Grant and Floyd Barr was born November 2, 1955 in Pamplico, South Carolina. He died on Friday, February 14, 2020. Survivors include four children, Sheneva Cooper, Andrea (Harold, Jr.) Young, Walter Eugene (Latrisha "Tweet") Barr, Jr., and Rachel Barr; ten grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn D. Harris and Donna Custer; three aunts, Daisy E. Grant Seigle, Rosa J.(Jimmie) McWhite and Mary (Reverend J. Daryl) Wood; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends. The family will receive friends 6:00PM 8:00PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
