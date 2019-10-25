FAYETTEVILLE, NC -- Walter C. Moorman, Sr., 90, of Fayetteville, died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019.A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

