DARLINGTON -- Wade H. "Pig" Dudley, age 92, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born July 25, 1927, Wade was the son of the late Napoleon Garfield Dudley and Ura Mae Steward Dudley. Pig worked as a clerk for several gas stations. Surviving are his children, Lori (Frank) Jaks of Darlington, Patricia Boseman of Florence, and Toni (Jimmy) Watford of Darlington; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Dudley of Darlington; sister, Ruth Iseman of Hartsville.He was preceded in death by his wife, Belvann "Red" Johnson Dudley; two sons, Larry Dudley and Wade Dudley, Jr.; daughter, Kathy Gray.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jun 6
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
11:00AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
405 S. Warley
Darlington, SC 29532
