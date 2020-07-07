HARTSVILLE -- The Celebration of Life for W. Carole Holloway was held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Kalmia Gardens of Coker College at 7:00 pm. Ms. Holloway, 66, of Hartsville died Thursday June 26, 2020. Born September 19, 1953, in Philadelphia, P.A., she was the daughter of Wanda June and Frank A. Holloway. Carole was a 1975 graduate of Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and a 1978 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law. She practiced law for almost forty years, working as an attorney for SC Department of Social Services Child Support in Florence, SC for the last 22 years. In addition to her career in public service, which helped hundreds of South Carolina families, she volunteered to serve on the board of the Hartsville Homeless Shelter as well as serving as an officer with the Hartsville League of Women Voters. Carole enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and especially cooking. Carole's passion for cooking and baking was greatly appreciated by her family, friends, coworkers, and the wider community as she would bake for numerous community events. Her cheesecakes rapidly disappeared at many "A Taste of Coker" events, and she coordinated the refreshments for the last decade of Earth Day celebrations at Kalmia Gardens. Her survivors include her husband, Professor Mal Hyman, her daughters Nicole Hyman and Geneva Baxley, her son-in-law, Dr. Luke Baxley, her grandchildren, Davis Baxley and Kate Baxley, her aunt, Virginia Holloway, her aunt, Hester Bottonfield and uncle, David Bottonfield, her aunt, Lillian Rogers and uncle, Bobby Rogers, and numerous cousins, friends, and coworkers who will remember Carole for her kindness and service. Any memorial contributions may be sent to Harvest Hope Food Bank (2513 W. Lucas St. Florence, SC 29501) or the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, Il 60601).
