LATTA -- Services for Virginia Johnson Meekins will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Latta Baptist Church with burial in Magnolia Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.Mrs. Meekins, 86, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.Born in Marion County, SC, June 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Dal Johnson and Georgia Jackson Johnson. She was a member of Latta Baptist Church, and was a retired bookkeeper at Herald Multiforms.Survivors include her son, Herbert "Rocky" Meekins of Latta; daughter, Tamara Meekins Rosado (Ken) of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Ashlee of North Charleston, Madison and Olivia of Summerville.Mrs. Meekins was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Floyd Meekins; brothers and sister, Floyd Johnson, Sr., Lena Johnson Altman, and Woodrow Johnson.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.
