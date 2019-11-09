TIMMONSVILLE -- Virginia Jordan Lee, 92, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 with her family at her side.Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. The family will have a time of visitation following the service. Burial will be private at Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Lake Swamp Baptist Church Building Fund, 6558 Oates Hwy, Timmonsville, SC. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.