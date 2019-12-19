FLORENCE Virginia Langston Broadbelt, 82, died December 17, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House after an extended illness. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Broadbelt was born in Gresham, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Delee and Pearline Poston Langston. She was a faithful member of Florence Baptist Temple. She loved church and treasured her friendships there. Jesus Christ was her dearest friend. Throughout her working career, Mrs. Broadbelt provided bookkeeping and secretarial services to various healthcare and retail business. With a love of history and travel, Mrs. Broadbelt enjoyed touring the front roads and the back roads throughout the country in her retirement years. She had a passion for antiquing and preserving the days of old. But most of all, she treasured time spent with family and friends. She was predeceased by her husbands, Vernon Eli Dudley and Walter Edwin Broadbelt; five siblings, Richard Langston, Rose Marie Cameron, Patricia Ann Langston, I. D. Langston, and Ruby Sturgeon; and a great-grandson, Benjamin McLaughlin. Survivors include her daughter, Flora M. Hill (Richard) of Florence; two sons, Frank McLaughlin (Ada) and George McLaughlin (Carol), both of Effingham; two sisters, Barbara Hayes and Betty Hill (Eddie); two brothers, Phillip Langston and Larry Langston (Lucy); seven grandchildren, Adam Hill, Brandon Hill (Candice), George McLaughlin, Jamie McLaughlin, Craig McLaughlin (Kimberly), Ben McLaughlin (Michelle), and Carey McLaughlin (Christy); and nine great-grandchildren. The family expresses special thanks to the physicians, nurses, and staff of McLeod Hospice House for their compassionate care for Mrs. Broadbelt.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence County deputies seek help to locate missing Lake City teen
-
FMU student finds his way to medical school after graduation
-
F1S approves Drew Marlowe to be South Florence's new football coach
-
Marlowe ready to take reins of Bruins' football program
-
Capehart comes back to Hartsville to sign with Clemson
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.