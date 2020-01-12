Virgiline Cox Davison, 89, of Effingham, SC, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Hemingway, SC, a daughter of the late William Cullen and Odessa Miles Cox. She is survived by her children, Carl Davison (Debbie), Ernestine McElreath, Rickey Davison (Melissa), Sherry Kirby (Jeff), and Kenny (Kathy) Hughes, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Everett Leroy Davison, a son, Everett Lavern Davison and 2 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. and Mrs. Davison will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Florence National Cemetery. A special thanks goes out to Agape Hospice and SC House Calls for their love and support.

