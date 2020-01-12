Virgiline Cox Davison, 89, of Effingham, SC, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Hemingway, SC, a daughter of the late William Cullen and Odessa Miles Cox. She is survived by her children, Carl Davison (Debbie), Ernestine McElreath, Rickey Davison (Melissa), Sherry Kirby (Jeff), and Kenny (Kathy) Hughes, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Everett Leroy Davison, a son, Everett Lavern Davison and 2 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. and Mrs. Davison will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Florence National Cemetery. A special thanks goes out to Agape Hospice and SC House Calls for their love and support.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Homestead, Florida, man charged with murder of airport officer, plus armed robbery
-
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty
-
Slain airport officer’s funeral will be held Thursday at Florence Center
-
Reported south Florence hostage situation ends with house fire, one in custody
-
Pee Dee Prep Basketball Individual Stat Leaders, Jan. 9, 2020
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.