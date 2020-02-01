Funeral services for Ms. Viola "Sang" Williams will be conducted 1:00 PM, Monday, February 3rd at New Ebenezer Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on January 29th.Viola was born in Florence, SC to the late Francis Columbus and Edna Harkless Williams. She attended the public schools of Florence County. "Sang" worked for Griffin Nursing Home, Honorage Nursing Home, G.E. Building and Sky View Restaurant.Left to cherish her precious memories include: sons, William "Bill" Dixon, Henry Williams and Sammie Williams; daughters, Veronica Daniels, Linda Williams, Jessica Williams and Peggy (James) Gerald; one sister, Melvina McCullum; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 115 Maple Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Viola Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.