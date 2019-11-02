DARLINGTON -- Victor "Vic" Carroll Spivey, age 73, passed away Friday, November 01, 2019. A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 6th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.Born July 9, 1946, Victor was the son of the late Victor Spivey and Louise Bryant Spivey. He worked as a groundskeeper. He enjoyed listening to country music, watching westerns, and loved spending time with his family.Surviving are his brother, Pat (Judy) Spivey of Florence; sisters, Linda Marsh and Venita (Chafee) Jones, all of Darlington; nieces and nephews, Brock Spivey, Shannon Spivey, Wendy Crowley, Travis DuRant, Crystal Yarborough, and Chad Jones; great-nieces and nephews, Sierra, Marissa, Savannah, Kinsley, Bec, Chapel, Christian, Riley, Parker, and Radhen.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

