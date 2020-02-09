Veronica Montrose Ingram, 81, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.Mrs. Ingram was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Rudolph Montrose and Mary Louise Sarioul Montrose. She was a member of the Gospel Temple Worship Center and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Richard Larue Montrose.Surviving are her husband, Ivey "Roy" Ingram of Florence; daughters, Sherry I. Gibson and Crystal I. (Michael Dennis) Moore, both of Florence; grandchildren, Brittany Moore (Bryan) Wilson, Holland Moore (Carlos) Flores-Viteri, and Sidney Keswick Moore; great-grandchildren, Kingsley Wilson, Colton Wilson, Audrey Reynolds, and Waverly Flores-Viteri; brothers, Joseph (Susan) Montrose and Johnny (Linda) Montrose, both of Florence.Memorials may be made to the Gospel Temple Worship Center, 3987 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday at the Gospel Temple Worship Center. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Feb 11
Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Gospel Temple Worship Center
3987 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC 29501
3987 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC 29501
