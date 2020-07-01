BOXWOOD PLANTATION, DARLINGTON CO. - Verida Blackwell Marchette, 90, died Monday, June 29, 2020.Celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, 10 AM at Boxwood Plantation. Friends are asked to wear a mask and bring a chair if needed, no suits or ties just come as you are. A private burial will be held later in the day in the family cemetery.Verida was born on Evans Street in downtown Florence in 1930.. She was the daughter of the late Henry Jackson and Jacqueline Anderson Blackwell. She and her husband, Don, lived in many places while he had a long and rewarding military career. After Don retired, they returned to the family homeplace, Boxwood Plantation, and her home church, First Presbyterian Church. Verida had a bright and eventful life. She and Don raised three children who in turn provided them with a large family, strewn all over the county. She was active in her community having served in many volunteer roles over the years, most for the betterment of children. Some included the South Carolina Guardian ad litem Program and The Billie Hardee Home for Boys. She was a Charter Member and strong force in the formation of The South Darlington Rural Fire Department. In her "spare time" she enjoyed riding her horses, her favorites being her Paso Fino's, Don Pedro and Delito. She was a member of the Swamp Fox Saddle Club, and a past Representative in the South Carolina Horse Council. She was very influential in the formation of The Governor's Trail Ride, a ride to promote "Putting South Carolina's Families First", with her nephew, then Governor, David Beasley. She loved giving gifts; some you may not want to receive! She was a story teller, and had one for every person she ever met! All of these attributes and experiences made up a small part of this wonderful lady, but her legacy will be her love for the Lord, and the unique way she shined his light into all of us who were fortunate enough to know her. Some of her family described her as, "The Best of the Best", "A whole lot of love AND a little hot sauce", "An endearing friend, confidant, and prankster who made THE BEST chicken salad", "She had the most original spirit of any person I've ever known" "Funny, loving, cranky, opinionated, loyal, and devoted" and " Wacko ". Verida is survived by her three sons, Donald E. "Gip" Marchette and wife Cathy of Stephens, Georgia, Captain Louis Vinson Marchette (Retired) and wife Fran of Long Beach, Mississippi, and Jackson Alan Marchette and wife, Beth of Florence; Six grandchildren, Reade Marchette and wife Jessie, Teal Marchette and wife, Bea, Rushing Marchette and wife Rachel, Rose Morrison and husband Brian, Becca Moya Mendez, and husband Jimmy, and Rachel Hudson and husband Ian; thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as many other "adopted" children and grandchildren.Prior to her death she experienced the loss of many loved ones to include her husband, Lt. Col. Donald Eugene Marchette, (Retired) her sister, Jacadelle Blackwell Beasley, and her nephew, Henry Wesley "Wes" Beasley. The family recommends memorials be made to: Salem Black River Presbyterian Church, 210 Serenity Circle, Mayesville, SC 29104.Arrangements are being directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.
