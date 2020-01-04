Vergie Jenkins Gaymon, 82, of Effingham, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Mrs. Gaymon was born a daughter of the late Edith Spivey Jenkins and Henry Jenkins. She was a member of Amanda Pentecostal Holiness Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall "Junior" Gaymon, Jr.; her son, Danny Gaymon; and two grandsons, Michael Singletary and Tyler Gaymon. She is survived by her sons, Larry "Buck" Gaymon of Evergreen, Harry Gaymon (Nellie) of Timmonsville and Henry Gaymon of Evergreen; daughters, Joyce Fields of Effingham, Dorothy Pierce (Phil) of Timmonsville, Carol Purvis (Jerry) of Darlington and Wanda Kohler (Ted) of Evergreen; and numerous grands, great-grands and a great-great-grand. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Amanda Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Vergie Jenkins Gaymon
To send flowers to the family of Vergie Gaymon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Vergie's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Amanda Pentecostal Holiness Church
4820 Pamplico Hwy
Florence, SC 29505
4820 Pamplico Hwy
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Vergie's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.