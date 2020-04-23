TIMMONSVILLE -- Vauda W. Dornsife, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday April 21, 2020.A Private Entombment will be at Florence Memorial Gardens.Born in Florence County, Vauda was the daughter of the late Hagard Welch and Lillie Mae Miles Welch Everette. Vauda was married to the late Eugene Lester Dornsife.Surviving are her son, Glenn (Susan) Dornsife; daughter, Sharon (Wayne) Kea and her grandchildren, Kayla (Carl) Watts, Crystal (Crystal) Bonette, Brian (Cheryl) Dornsife and Sarah (Richard) Keys.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Vauda Dornsife as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
