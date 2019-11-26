Monday, November 25, 2019, was a beautiful fall morning and the day that Tyree Wright Moose, Jr. was granted his wish to go home and be with his Lord and Savior. He bragged about it to everyone he met in the days preceding and he also bragged about what a blessed life he'd had in the 76 years he was on this earth. He was loved and spoiled by two amazing women; Nickie (d. 1998) and Carolyn (m. 2015). He shared his heart, love, laughter and bear hugs with four children; Todd, Lauren, Toni and Britt; their spouses, Amy, Mike and Amy; and their children, Andrew, Kayla, Tanner, Reece, Spencer, Jacob, Dylan, Charlotte, Ellinor, Everett and Elijah. He also spoiled three furry children, Lucy, Oagie and Freddy Mercury, to no end.Not a big fan of funerals, Tyree wanted his family and friends to remember him with joy and laughter anytime they gather togetherand to know that he will see them again in the Kingdom of Heaven.
