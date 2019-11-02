David McClam of Edmond, OK and formerly of Lake City, SC entered eternal rest on Oct. 15, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He is a son of the late Mr. Clyde McClam, Sr. and Mrs. Henrietta A. McClam. He is the husband of the late Vernessa E. Conway McClam and the father of David R. McClam and Kimberly S. Fisher. He is the grandfather of Kenneth, III, Maxwell, Kole, and Reginald. He served in the Air Force and was retired from the Air Force Reserve and Civil Service at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma. David received Christ as his personal Savior. He was a talented musician and gifted vocalist. Homegoing services were held on Oct. 22, 2019 at Quail Springs UMC in Oklahoma City, OK.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.