Truman Shepherd Keisler, 88, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.He was born in Lexington, SC a son of the late Callie S. Keisler and Geneva Roberts Keisler. He retired from Lucent/AT&T Technologies after 29 years of Service. He then worked for NewCo. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, the Adult Sunday School Class and the Lutheran Men's organization. He was a member of the Optimist Club for several years until his health failed and the Friday Morning Investment Club. He served 9 years in the National Guard. He loved gardening and shared his bounty with many people.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jason Keisler, and sisters, Dale Friedrick and Alvilda Steele.Surviving are his devoted wife of 57 years, Barbara Lee Keisler; children, Todd Keisler, Tim (Diane) Keisler, and Dena (Michael) McElveen; grandchildren, Casey Keisler, Ryan Keisler, Trent Keisler, Evan Keisler, Braden Keisler, and Addison McElveen; sister-in-law, Ruby Keisler, and brother-in-law, Coolidge Steele.Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1201 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.Those who would like to pay respects to Mr. Keisler may do so during business hours at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
