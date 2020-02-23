TIMMONSVILLE Tracy Leigh Clark Person, 44, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, after a brief illness.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.She was born in Darlington, SC, a daughter of Corrine Tingen Anderson and the late William Dearel Anderson, Jr. Tracy had just realized her dream of becoming a truck driver, and was employed with Waiters Enterprises.A loving wife, daughter, and mother, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Surviving, in addition to her mother of Timmonsville, are her husband, Willie Person, of Timmonsville; her two daughters, Jacy Clark and Madison Clark, both of Florence; a step-daughter, Amanda Lockamy Flowers, of Darlington; a niece, Vanessa Anderson, and two nephews, R. J. Anderson and Dakota Godbold, all of Florence. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael D. Anderson.
