Tony Lynn Chavis, 52, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.He was born in Sanford, NC a son of Linda Scott Chavis and the late Marvin Lee Chavis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked in the Nuclear industry for 29 years. Tony is survived by his wife, Sonya Lowry Chavis; sons, Bryce Adam Chavis and Brock Ryan Chavis; mother, Linda Scott Chavis; brothers, Marvin L. Chavis, Jr. (Cordelia) and Scottie Chavis (Stephanie); and sister, Coretta Revell (Silas). Family will receive friends at a drive-thru visitation at the funeral home on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM 6:00 PM. Visitors will remain in their vehicles as they visit with the family to pay their respects. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lumbee Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 concerns, social distancing practices will be observed.The family would like to express a special thank you to his Nuclear co-workers, Homestead Hospital ICU, Tans Bay Baptist Church and a host of his friends and family for all of their generosity.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
