Tom Kinard passed away early Saturday morning in Florence. James Thomas "Tom" was born on October 2, 1948 in Gaffney, South Carolina to the late Rev. James E. "Bo" and Lorena Mathis Kinard. As the son of a Methodist minister, Tom moved frequently in his youth around the upstate of South Carolina. He attended Columbia Military Academy and the University of South Carolina. Tom went into radio broadcasting and worked at stations in Augusta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina and Florence, South Carolina. Tom married the love if his life, Tilly, on February 12, 1971. Tom and Tilly made their home in Florence, where Tom worked for WOLS Radio and WBTW-13. Tom was best known for his local radio show "Kinard N Koffee" on WJMX and WSIM. Over the course of his radio career, Tom interviewed countless people from presidents and actors to musicians and authors. His heart, though, was always with interviewing local people about events relevant to the Pee Dee. Tom was Manager of Business Development at Pee Dee Electric Cooperative. Tom was the recipient of numerous awards including the national Marconi Award for Broadcasting, the Order of the Palmetto, Masters Award from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and Best of the Pee Dee. Tom was also known for his work with the Little Theater including the play "Here's Love." Tom shared the "Story of the Other Wise Man" as part of the Little Theater Christmas Show for many years. Tom shared that story to countless churches, civic organizations, and on WPDE. Tom was a member of the Florence Rotary Club, First Baptist Church, and served on numerous boards including the Florence Airport Commission and Lander University Board of Visitors. Tom is survived by his wife, Linda "Tilly" Pattillo Kinard of Florence, his daughter Kristy Kinard Crick (Brandon) of Conway, two grandchildren, Blaine and Lindsay of Conway, and his sister, Marianna "Snooky" Forgue (Raymond) of Easley. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion of the doctors and nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The family will receive visitors at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home on Monday, February 3rd from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
