FLORENCE Timothy Wayne Webster, 68, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Tim was born in Dillon, SC, a son of the late Acie Roland and Mildred Campbell Webster. He earned his bachelor's degree in business and was a recycler with WestRock Paper Mill in Florence.Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as an Armor Officer, 1-263rd Armor Division. He also retired from the National Guard with the rank of captain. He was a life member of the VFW. He was also a former member of the Elks Club, Lodge 1020, and Rolling Thunder.Tim was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Ray Webster, Donald Webster, and Ronald Webster.He is survived by his wife, Robbin Yarborough Webster, of Florence; two sons, Hampton Ratcliff (Misty) of Salisbury, NC, and Rivers Byrd (Kara) of Columbia, SC; a daughter, Madison Byrd, of Florence; a sister, Cathy Ammons (Carl) of Hope Mills, NC; a sister, Jane Delisa (Mike) of Latta; a brother, Danny Webster (Valerie) of Timmonsville; and three sisters-in-law, Patricia Webster Owens and Linda Webster, both of Latta, SC, and Jeanette Webster of Florence.Memorials may be made to Gideons International, Florence Gideons East, P. O. Box 4964, Florence, SC 29502.

