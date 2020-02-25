CONWAY -- Thomas F. Owens, 69, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday February 24, 2020 at Conway Medical Center in Conway, South Carolina. He was the husband of Karen Owens of Conway.The family will gather to greet friends in celebration of Tommy's life on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Horry County Animal Care Center, 1923 Industrial Park Rd. Conway, SC 29526.To view the full obituary kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com.Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet are honored to assist the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

