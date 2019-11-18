SAVANNAH, GA -- Thomas "Tom" "Rusty" L. Kelley, Jr., 72, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Sterling Parnell Kelley, died Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at Spanish Oaks Hospice.Born in Hartsville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Kelley, Sr. and the late Doris Galloway Kelley. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Hartsville High School and earned his BS degree in Computer Science from the University of South Carolina in 1974. He was a United States Air Force veteran and was deployed to Thailand during the Vietnam War. Tom was a member and deacon of Southside Baptist Church in Savannah. He was a member and Chairman of Deacons at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. where he volunteered for a mission trip to Brazil to teach deacon classes. He was an active church member regardless of where he lived, often in roles of Sunday School teacher, RA leader, and Mission study leader.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Sterling Parnell Kelley of Savannah, Georgia; two daughters, Tonya Kelley and Tricia Kelley Torrance and her husband, Mike, all of Savannah, Georgia; one granddaughter, Madalynn Learman; one sister, Judy Oates, of Oates, South Carolina; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Dick Matthews of Savannah, Georgia; two nieces, Leigh Powers and Kelly Childree, and two nephews, Tommy Oates and Rob Oates.The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at Southside Baptist Church.The funeral service will be held at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at Southside Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Dr. Allan W. Bosson and Jerry Claxton. Interment will be at 12 o'clock Wednesday in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery (Lydia) - 3061 Wesley Chapel Road near Lamar, South Carolina.Remembrances: Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter - 201 Television Circle, Savannah, Georgia 31406 or Southside Baptist Church - 5502 Skidaway Road, Savannah, Georgia 31406.Please share your thoughts about Tom and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
David Prince resigns as South Florence's football coach
-
Four people arrested Thursday in Johnsonville drug raid
-
Florence One board approves adding fifth grades to four elementary schools
-
Memory of Lamar lineman Shane Amerson's father propels his mindset on field
-
Florence police want help solving shoplifting case at Beltline Walmart
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.