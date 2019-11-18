SAVANNAH, GA -- Thomas "Tom" "Rusty" L. Kelley, Jr., 72, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Sterling Parnell Kelley, died Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at Spanish Oaks Hospice.Born in Hartsville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Kelley, Sr. and the late Doris Galloway Kelley. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Hartsville High School and earned his BS degree in Computer Science from the University of South Carolina in 1974. He was a United States Air Force veteran and was deployed to Thailand during the Vietnam War. Tom was a member and deacon of Southside Baptist Church in Savannah. He was a member and Chairman of Deacons at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. where he volunteered for a mission trip to Brazil to teach deacon classes. He was an active church member regardless of where he lived, often in roles of Sunday School teacher, RA leader, and Mission study leader.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Sterling Parnell Kelley of Savannah, Georgia; two daughters, Tonya Kelley and Tricia Kelley Torrance and her husband, Mike, all of Savannah, Georgia; one granddaughter, Madalynn Learman; one sister, Judy Oates, of Oates, South Carolina; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Dick Matthews of Savannah, Georgia; two nieces, Leigh Powers and Kelly Childree, and two nephews, Tommy Oates and Rob Oates.The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at Southside Baptist Church.The funeral service will be held at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at Southside Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Dr. Allan W. Bosson and Jerry Claxton. Interment will be at 12 o'clock Wednesday in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery (Lydia) - 3061 Wesley Chapel Road near Lamar, South Carolina.Remembrances: Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter - 201 Television Circle, Savannah, Georgia 31406 or Southside Baptist Church - 5502 Skidaway Road, Savannah, Georgia 31406.Please share your thoughts about Tom and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

