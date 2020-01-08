Thomas James Bell, III, husband of Mary Gwinn Vaux Bell, died Saturday, January 4, 2020.James was born April 3, 1969, to Dr. Jimmy and Nancy Baker Bell. He was raised in Harstville, S.C. He was a graduate of Hartsville High School, Clemson University with a double major in Political Science and English, and the University of South Carolina Law School. James began his legal career as an attorney for the Statehouse on the Banking and Insurance Senate Committee. For the past 19 years, he was a Public Defender with Beaufort County Public Defender's Office.Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his sisters Elizabeth (Terry) Quinn and Andrea (Derek) Trader. Also surviving are Roberts and Mary Vaux, Emily and Chris Burden, Tabor and Erin Vaux, Anna Pepper and Jason Hewett, and 14 nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, S.C. Visitation following the service will be at held at The Pine House, 95 Boundary Street, Bluffton, S.C.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, jarmission.org, or a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer shot, killed in traffic stop
-
Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final 'Jeopardy'
-
Homestead, Florida, man charged with murder of airport officer, plus armed robbery
-
SCDOT to close lane on I-95 Great Pee Dee River bridge
-
Greenwood Athletic Park shooting death ruled homicide
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.