FLORENCE -- Thomas Ernest Anderson, 87, died peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his home after an illness.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Florence, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the church fellowship hall.Thom was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Thomas E. Anderson, Sr., and Daisy McDaniel Anderson. He graduated from McClenaghan High School, attended The Citadel for two years, and completed his bachelor's degree at the University of South Carolina.Thom Anderson was the journalists' journalist. He taught many writers a great deal about reporting and excellence in journalism. He was the consummate newspaper professional. He was a brilliant man, historian, mentor and friend. He sought truth and details. He loved a great train trip for adventure and capturing stories. He travelled by railroad to all 50 states and told tales from those journeys as part of his "Great Amtrak Caper," as he called it, for the Florence Morning News. He covered the good, the bad, the ugly and sweet in state politics for decades. Most of all, he will be remembered for his wit and extraordinary character. He will be missed by many of us who called him our friend and an ambassador/model for living life to the fullest.Documenting Florence's rich history, Thom wrote Remembering Florence: Tales from a Railroad Town, and co-authored Heroes of World War II from Florence County.Thom was inspired by cultural events and art, and supported many activities and events in our community. He loved theater and Masterworks, symphonies, museums and events that lifted high the spirit of creativity and expression.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Nofal Anderson; two sons, Mark Stephen Anderson (Robin) and Kyle Joseph Anderson; two step-grandchildren, Brittany M. Matthews (Brandon) and Taylor Melton (Trene); two step-great-grandchildren, Brady Matthews and Ashton Melton; two sisters-in-law, Ginger Nofal Sullivan and Tippi Nofal Harwell (Bill); and his niece, Erin Sullivan Croft (Edwin) and two grand-nephews, Grant and Jack Croft.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Florence Little Theatre or a charity of one's choice.
