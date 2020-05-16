Thomas Allen Dowling, Sr., 76, of Timmonsville, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Mr. Dowling was born in Darlington Co., SC a son of the late Laurin P. Dowling and Orilla Truluck Dowling. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War, was owner and operator of Tadco Rebuilders for over 50 years and was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple since 1973. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Laurin P. "Bud" Dowling, Jr.Surviving are his wife, Betty Banning Dowling of Timmonsville; sons, Thomas A. "Tad" (Kristin) Dowling, Jr. and Adam T. (Jessica) Dowling; daughters, Natalie Dowling (Dana) Epting and Tammie Dowling Moore; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Frances Windham and Jean (Richard) Fields.Memorials may be made to the Frank Monroe Scholarship Fund, c/o Florence Baptist Temple, 2308 South Irby St. Florence, S.C. 29505.Due to Covid-19 concerns private graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with social distancing protocol being observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Darlington County board approves giving seniors laptops
-
Local fisherman beats own record with 82-pound catfish
-
Some Florence restaurants open to inside dining on Monday
-
22-minute chase in and out of west Florence ends with man in custody
-
Three more coronavirus deaths bring Florence County total to 23
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.