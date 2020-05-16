Thomas Allen Dowling, Sr., 76, of Timmonsville, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Mr. Dowling was born in Darlington Co., SC a son of the late Laurin P. Dowling and Orilla Truluck Dowling. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War, was owner and operator of Tadco Rebuilders for over 50 years and was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple since 1973. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Laurin P. "Bud" Dowling, Jr.Surviving are his wife, Betty Banning Dowling of Timmonsville; sons, Thomas A. "Tad" (Kristin) Dowling, Jr. and Adam T. (Jessica) Dowling; daughters, Natalie Dowling (Dana) Epting and Tammie Dowling Moore; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Frances Windham and Jean (Richard) Fields.Memorials may be made to the Frank Monroe Scholarship Fund, c/o Florence Baptist Temple, 2308 South Irby St. Florence, S.C. 29505.Due to Covid-19 concerns private graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with social distancing protocol being observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.