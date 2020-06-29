Terry Bernard Wright, affectionately known as "Mickey", was born on September 25, 1961 to the late Paul and Geneva Eckles Wright in Florence, SC. He peacefully passed away from this earthly life on the morning of June 25, 2020. Terry was always a people's person, a strong-willed individual, passionate about and protective of his family and the core values he stood for. A star football player while attending Wilson High School, Terry was indeed a sports fanatic. He was an avid Tom Brady and New England Patriots fan; he also loved the Clemson Tigers and Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. Terry graduated from Wilson High with the Class of 1980. Mickey was always a fighter; he was determined to beat a bleak diagnosis of Lymphoma. Terry leaves to cherish his memory three children: Kendris Bernard Gee of Florence, Chiquitta Wright of Gresham, SC, and Geneva (Mondrick) Wright of Florence; two beautiful granddaughters, Ahjane't and Ja'melia Wright both of Florence; two brothers, Leroy Haskell of Eutawville, SC and Paul Wright, Jr. of New Haven, CT; two sisters, Deloris Wright of New Haven, CT and baby sister Zina Wright of Effingham, SC; a niece, Jennifer (Monte) Taylor and a nephew, Justin (Janetra) Ervin of Charlotte, NC; and a host of loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda ErvinGraveside Services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC 29541, with Rev. Dr. Ralph W. Canty, Sr., Officiating. Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street is in charge of arrangements.Online memorials may be sent to the family at: jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com or visit us on the web at: www.jobsmortuary.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.