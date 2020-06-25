Terry Wilson Stewart, Sr., 76, of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Mr. Stewart was born the son of the late Lurleen Fowler Baker and Dewey Wilson Stewart. He was a member of Sand Hill Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Wellman Industries (formerly Fiber Industries). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Annette Stewart, and son, Terry Wilson Stewart, Jr. Mr. Stewart is survived by his sons, Martin Anthony Eaddy (Marsha) of Cayce, SC, Dewey Wayne Stewart, Sr. and Jessie P. Stewart, both of Effingham, SC; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Ann Pierce, and sisters-in-law, Beth Stone and Shelby Eaddy. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. A Private Burial will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM, and following the service, on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to Sand Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 1090 W Old Number 4 Hwy, Coward, SC 29530.The family would like to express their gratitude to the close family members who provided support in so many ways, including emotionally, mentally and making sure they were provided with daily needs as well.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
