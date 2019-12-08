Tamra "Tammy" Turner Derrick, 56, of Florence, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Mrs. Derrick was born the daughter of Janet Hewitt and Southern "Buddy" Hewitt and the late Ronald Turner. She had worked as an optical assistant with Eye Care of Florence and as a bookkeeper with Godbold Construction. Mrs. Derrick attended Newspring Church. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald "Wade" Turner. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Derrick is survived by her husband, Calvin B. "C.B." Derrick, Jr.; daughters, Amanda Reed Stokes (Gavin) of Florence and Lindsey Thompson of Florence; and two precious grandchildren whom she adored, Liam Harley Stokes and Marli Brynn Stokes; brother, Michael Hewitt (Michelle) of John's Island; and sisters, Tracie Turner of Florence and Terry Felder (Rick) of Dunn, NC. Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 3:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Center For Cancer Treatment and Research, c/o McLeod Health Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551, Overflow Christmas Offering, Newspring Church, 1100 North Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29502 or to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

