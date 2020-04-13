DARLINGTON -- Sylvia Suggs Chandler, age 79, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15th at Darlington Memory Gardens. If anyone would like to pay their respects to Mrs. Chandler may do so Tuesday between 1-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home.Born April 28, 1940, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Charlie H. Suggs and Mary Ella Whittle Suggs. She loved cooking and was proud of her family who was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Grandma Red". Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Baker and Angie (Scott) Beane, all of Darlington; sons, Cecil (Debra) Chandler of Surfside and Mike (Tracy) Chandler of Columbia; grandchildren, Dale (Chelsea) Baker, Jeff (Lynn) Chandler, Michael Chandler, Monica Chandler; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Vera, Hunter, Ashlyn, Kyler, Brexton, and Michael; sister, Mollie Johnson of Darlington; brother, Charlie Boykin of Darlington, and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Cecil Wayne Chandler, Sr.; siblings, LaRue Odom, Ronnie, Frankie, and Steve Suggs.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

