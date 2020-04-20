Mrs. Sybil Cantey Parrott, 84, widow of Thaddeus T. "Junior" Parrott, Jr., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence in Kingstree. Mrs. Parrott was born January 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Fallie and Lillian Epps Cantey. Sybil was a graduate of East Clarendon High School and was a Farmer's wife. She was a member of Mouzon Presbyterian Church. Sybil enjoyed gardening, traveling and driving her John Deere gator in Sandy Bay. Surviving are: her children, Cindy Parrott; Milton Parrott; and Calvin (Nicki) Parrott; grandchildren, Lee (Nikki) Parrott and Caitlin Parrott; great grandchildren, Eli Parrott and Luke Parrott; and a sister, Catherine Rodgers. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held at Sandy Bay Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mouzon Presbyterian Church, c/o Jeanette Duke, 2281 Sumter Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com.
