Funeral service for Mrs. Susie L. Hines McWhite will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church, 5814 Old River Rd., Florence. Interment will follow 9:00 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Mrs. Susie L. Hines McWhite, the daughter of the late Robont and Evelina Harley Hines was born on October 15, 1925 in the Claussen Community. She died on Saturday, February 8, 2020.The family will receive friends at 550 W. Roughfork St., Florence.

