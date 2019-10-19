LYNCHBURG -- Susan Keels Hurdle age 69 died October 19, 2019 in a Florence hospital.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday October 21, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 7 PM Sunday.Mrs. Hurdle was born in Holly Hill, S.C., a daughter of the late William Wyatt Keels and Marjorie Evans Keels. She was retired as a secretary for Sumter County District 2 Schools, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.Surviving are her husband, Morris Hurdle of Lynchburg; a daughter, Julie Logan (Frank) Sands of McLean, Va.; a son, Christopher Russell (Shannon) Logan of Cheraw; a step-daughter,Karen Hurdle (Floyd Andrew) Riggsbee of Raleigh, N.C.; Sisters, Linda Mixon Blackmon, Gayle Jans, and Nancy McElveen all of Lynchburg; a brother, William Keels of Jacksonville, Fl.; eight grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
