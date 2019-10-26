Mrs. Sula Mae McKnight Scott, widow of the late Joseph Nathaniel Scott, Sr., passed away on October 20th, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, SC). Mrs. Scott was an educator, having worked in the Williamsburg County School system for many years. She was a faithful member of the church of Christ. She is survived by 2 sisters, Lorena McKnight Flight and Edna McKnight Myers. She is also survived by her 4 children, Betty S Hayes (Anthony), Euretha S Hogan (Johnny), Duane E Scott, Sr (Halondra), Joseph N Scott, Jr. (Alina) and 6 grandchildren. The home-going celebration will be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Williamsburg County Parks and Recreation Complex (EMD Gymnasium), located at 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556. Mrs. Scott will be laid to rest at Florence National Cemetery (Florence, SC).

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.