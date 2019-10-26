Mrs. Sula Mae McKnight Scott, widow of the late Joseph Nathaniel Scott, Sr., passed away on October 20th, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, SC). Mrs. Scott was an educator, having worked in the Williamsburg County School system for many years. She was a faithful member of the church of Christ. She is survived by 2 sisters, Lorena McKnight Flight and Edna McKnight Myers. She is also survived by her 4 children, Betty S Hayes (Anthony), Euretha S Hogan (Johnny), Duane E Scott, Sr (Halondra), Joseph N Scott, Jr. (Alina) and 6 grandchildren. The home-going celebration will be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Williamsburg County Parks and Recreation Complex (EMD Gymnasium), located at 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556. Mrs. Scott will be laid to rest at Florence National Cemetery (Florence, SC).
