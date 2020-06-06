Steven Constantine "Steve" Keretses, 88, of Florence, SC died June 5, 2020 after a brief illness.Born August 18, 1931 in Fidakia, Evrytania Greece, he was the son of the late Gus and Katherine Keretses. After World War II, he (along with his mother and sister) immigrated to the United States to be reunited with his father and brother in 1946.A lifelong servant, Steve began his career in the family restaurant, Eat More Lunch until he was called to service in 1951. A veteran during the Korean War, he served in the Army and was stationed in Panama. Having received training as a professional butcher and baker, Steve returned to the restaurant business upon honorable discharge where he managed, owned and operated Deluxe Café (Darlington, SC) and Eat More Lunch (Florence, SC). His strong work ethic, principles and values were evident not only in his work, but also in his community. A founding and faithful member of the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Steve served in various positions and rarely missed services. A servant to the community, Steve was a Mason of the Amity Lodge No. 340 A.F.M. Florence, SC. Having a true appreciation for life, Steve was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling, reading and collecting coins. Having possessed excellent carpentry skills, he gifted family and friends with cradles and rocking chairs for their children. Steve's family is what he cherished most in life. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life and his Valentine, Olga Poulos Keretses, with whom he just celebrated 66 years of marriage on February 14th; his children, Irene Putnam, Deno (Renee) Keretses; grandchildren, Stephen (Angela) Putnam, Elena (Sam) Burrus and Steven Keretses; great-grandchild, Katherine Putnam; brother, Spero "George" Keretses. He is preceded in death by his sister Rodanthe Keretses Hondros and Son-In-Law Ray Putnam.For those who would like to pay respects to Mr. Keretses, may do so between the hours of 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Covid-19 protocol of social distancing will be observed.Donations may be made in his honor to: Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 2990 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501.
