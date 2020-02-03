Stephen Michael Hawkins, 29, of Effingham, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side.Stephen was born in Florence, SC, son of Robert Jeffery Hawkins and Margaret Mary Biscup Hawkins. He was a member of St Ann Catholic Church and had attended the College of Charleston on academic scholarships after graduating from West Florence High School. Stephen was an "All In" Clemson fan and an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Due to Cystic Fibrosis, he was a recipient of a double lung transplant at Duke University Hospital and advocated for organ donation PLEASE CONSIDER BEING AN ORGAN DONOR.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary M. Biscup, Allen Hawkins, and Amy Hawkins.Surviving are his parents; brothers, Christopher R. Hawkins of Greenville, SC, and Kevin G. Hawkins of Effingham; grandfather, Gerald Biscup of Florence, SC; close friends, Daniel Pappas and Justin Gordon; ESA bloodhound, Bailey, and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CF Foundation (www.cff.org), Cooks for Christ (cooksforchristsc@gmail.com), or Make A Wish - SC Chapter (www.sc.wish.org).The family will receive friends from 5 8 pm, Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 pm.A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Ann Catholic Church, 113 South Kemp Street, Florence, SC.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
