FLORENCE Stephen Clyburn West, Jr., died January 10, 2020. He was born in Florence, January 17, 1936, the son of the late Annie May Rush West and Steve Clyburn West. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and the University of South Carolina. He was a certified public accountant in Columbia with Derrick, Stubbs and Stith, CPA. After he and his wife returned to Florence in 1967, he practiced with Chasteen, Johnston, and West, and later joined Webster, Rogers, West, Berry & Grady, where he worked until his death.He loved his hometown and served in several civic organizations. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where his parents were lifelong members, and later became a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church.He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 55 years, Karen Cribb West; his children, Susan West Hiller and Kendall, Kari West King and Ben, Stephen Clyburn West, III, and Jennifer; and his nine blessed grandchildren, Weston Bates, Alexandra King, Benjamin King, Bowman Hiller, Caroline King, Emily King, Stephen West, IV, Chapman West, and Spence West.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church with burial immediately following at Mount Hope Cemetery. Services are directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 87, Florence, SC 29503.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer shot, killed in traffic stop
-
Homestead, Florida, man charged with murder of airport officer, plus armed robbery
-
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty
-
Slain airport officer’s funeral will be held Thursday at Florence Center
-
Reported south Florence hostage situation ends with house fire, one in custody
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.