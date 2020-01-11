FLORENCE Stephen Clyburn West, Jr., died January 10, 2020. He was born in Florence, January 17, 1936, the son of the late Annie May Rush West and Steve Clyburn West. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and the University of South Carolina. He was a certified public accountant in Columbia with Derrick, Stubbs and Stith, CPA. After he and his wife returned to Florence in 1967, he practiced with Chasteen, Johnston, and West, and later joined Webster, Rogers, West, Berry & Grady, where he worked until his death.He loved his hometown and served in several civic organizations. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where his parents were lifelong members, and later became a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church.He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 55 years, Karen Cribb West; his children, Susan West Hiller and Kendall, Kari West King and Ben, Stephen Clyburn West, III, and Jennifer; and his nine blessed grandchildren, Weston Bates, Alexandra King, Benjamin King, Bowman Hiller, Caroline King, Emily King, Stephen West, IV, Chapman West, and Spence West.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church with burial immediately following at Mount Hope Cemetery. Services are directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 87, Florence, SC 29503.

