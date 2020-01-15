Stephanie Carol Simmons, 71, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.Ms. Simmons was born in Roanoke, VA, daughter of the late Carroll Garland Traylor and Laura Jean Schafer Traylor. She started the first Edward Jones office in Florence in 1986 and was a member of Central United Methodist Church where she had served as Chair of the Stewardship Committee.She was preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Christina Traylor Holland.Surviving are her daughters, Nicole Simmons (Jay) Hupfer of Florence and Reagan Ashley Simmons of North Charleston; grandchildren, Eloise Simmons Hupfer and Charles John Hupfer, III; sisters, Suzanne Oyer of Olean, NY and Arlyn Wattenberger of Johnson City, TN; former husband and friend, James Ronald Simmons; mother-in-law, Maggie S. McDonald, and her TN and Wisconsin friends as well as her beloved supper club.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church Youth Fund, P. O. Box 87, Florence, South Carolina 29503-0087.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church with the family receiving friends in the church commons area immediately following the service. A private inurnment will take place in the church columbarium.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Stephanie Carol Simmons
To send flowers to the family of Stephanie Simmons, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Central United Methodist Church
225 West Cheves Street
Florence, SC 29501
225 West Cheves Street
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Stephanie's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.