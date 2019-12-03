Staley DeBois Collins, 70, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Burlington, NC, a son of the late David Dexter Collins and Pearl Waynick Collins. He is also predeceased by a brother-in-law, Cecil Johnson. He was a new car manager of King Cadillac and worked selling cars for more than 45 years. He loved playing golf, but he thought his greatest accomplishment in life was his two children and his granddaughter. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rainey Collins; his daughter, Mary Collins Kersey and son-in-law Justin Kersey; his son, Braxton Staley Collins; granddaughter, Collins Elizabeth Kersey; his sister, Cathy Johnson; his father and mother-in-law, Lee and Suzanne Rainey; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Jones (Danny) and Lee Ann Price (David); two brothers-in-law, Lee Jackson Rainey (Sandy) and Nathaniel Rainey; special sisters-in-law, Jean Daniels, Joyce Campbell (Don) and Peggy Frazier (Terry); and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home just prior to the service.

