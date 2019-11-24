LAKE CITY -- Sondra Mims age 68, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at a nursing facility. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Thomas Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Floyd Funeral Home. Born in Florence County she was a daughter of the late Wardie Bethea Mims and Janie Coker Mims. She was a homemaker and attended Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church.She is survived by two sisters, Janalyn (Russell) Miles of Scranton, Debra Welch of Lake City ; one brother, Bethea Mims of Lake City.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com

