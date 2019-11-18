Shirley T. Ard, 78, of Darlington, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.Mrs. Ard was born in Hartsville, SC a daughter of the late William Marvin Trader and Margaret Singletary Trader. She had worked for Union Carbide and then GE before leaving to become a full time caretaker for her mother and her first husband. She was a member of Cashua Church of God in Florence, was an animal lover and activist, and loved to garden. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Claude L. Anderson, and an infant half sister, Paula Suzzanne.Surviving are her husband, Tommy J. Ard of Darlington; sons, Steve (Lynn) Anderson and Dana Anderson, both of Florence; daughters, Tina (Bobby) Gaskins of Florence and Lisa (Todd) Buchanan of Six Mile, SC; step-son, Aaron Ard of Beaufort; step-daughter, Argent (Brian) Weatherford of Darlington; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; half brothers, James (Dana) Waggoner of Darlington and Billy (Nikki) Trader of Pamplico; sister, Lynn T. (Charles) Lynch of Florence; half sisters, Angel (William) Malone and Scarlett Pardue, both of Rock Hill, and Candace Barden of Orangeburg, SC; a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.The family will receive friends from 11 12 noon Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
