FLORENCE Private Funeral service Mrs. Shirley Mae Burch will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, April 23, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Shirley was married to Willie Frank Burch of Florence and was a member of Florence Baptist Temple under the leadership of Pastor Bill Monroe.Survivors include her husband; five children; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and seven siblings.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Burch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
