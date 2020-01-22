Shirley Hyman Brasington, 87, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Ms. Brasington was born a daughter of the late Ruby Turner Hyman and Furman Hyman. She was a member of Eastside Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Tommy Brasington.She is survived by her sons, Monroe McElveen, Michael McElveen, Kevin Brasington and Steve Brasington.Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To send flowers to the family of Shirley Brasington, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.