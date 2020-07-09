LATTA -- Shirley Davis Larrimore, age 72, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11th at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Belk Funeral Home. Born August 15, 1947, Shirley was the daughter of the late James Monroe Davis and Gladys Powers Davis. She enjoyed painting, playing the guitar, and being the matriarch of the family. She attended Unity Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Charles Liston Larrimore; her sons, Rev. Charles Liston (Marlene) Larrimore, Jr., Paul David (Felisia) Larrimore, and Steve Wesley (Damara) Larrimore; grandchildren, Maryann Logan Larrimore, Ryan Jamison Larrimore, David Seth Larrimore, Jessica Leigh Larrimore, Paul David Larrimore, Jr., Tiffany Alexandria Larrimore, Wesley Steve Larrimore, Jacob Mills and Benton Mills; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Cuspis of Lake City, Jo Anne Davis of Clio, and a brother, David Davis of Florence. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy Davis and Monroe Davis; sister, Jeannette Nolan.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jul 11
Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Graveside Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
4:30PM
4:30PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
