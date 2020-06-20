Sheryl Kelley Green, 62, of Florence, SC, passed quietly in her sleep and entered paradise with Jesus on Wednesday, June 16, 2020. Mrs. Green was born a daughter of Bobbie Jean Shelton Kelley-Plemmons (Gene) and the late James "Jimmy" Thomas Kelley. She was a member of COED-VI Sunday School Class and a member of SWATT at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church and also a member of Crabtree Baptist Church in Crabtree, NC. Mrs. Green was a true mountain girl that never met a stranger.In addition to her mother and step-father, she is also survived by her husband, Charles Odell Green; step-sons, Brian Green (Nikki) of Elgin, SC and Matthew Green (Whittney) of Florence, SC; step-grandchildren, Jenna Green, Madi Green, Aubrey Green and Savannah Green; brother, Timothy Kelley (Jamie) of Crabtree, NC; a number of nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, P. O. Box 3905, Florence, SC 29502Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
